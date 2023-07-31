Covington Schools adopt state mandates on gender identity and sexual orientation

The Covington Independent Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to adopt new state mandates including in Kentucky's Senate Bill 150.

The policies focus on gender identity, expression, and sexual orientation. One mandate bars school faculty from discussing LGBTQ+ issues with students and including them in lesson plans. The other prevents trans students from using school restrooms, locker rooms, or showers that align with their sexual identity.

Three of the five board members, including Board President Tom Haggard, voted to approve the mandates. Board member Kareem Simpson was the only one to vote against adopting the policies. Hannah Edelen, who joined the board this year, abstained.

In previous meetings, board members had expressed their disapproval of the mandates, saying they go against the will of the local community and would put the district at odds with federal law.

After the vote, Haggard shared his thoughts and explained what the mandates will mean for Covington students.

"As a member of this community who's lived here my entire life, one of the things I value about it is our inclusive nature and the fact that we celebrate our diversity," Haggard said. "Also as a person in leadership, as a member of the LGBTQ community, I will guarantee you that we will continue to do everything in our power to make sure every single kid that walks through our doors — no matter how they identify, no matter what race they are, no matter what economic background they come from —every single kid who walks through our doors, I think you would all join me in saying we're going to everything we can to support them."

Haggard says he doesn't support implementing the policies and only voted for them to stay in compliance with the law.

"We will always, at the end of the day, support our students here in Covington and that includes every single LGBTQ kid that goes to school here," Haggard said. "I guarantee you we've got your back. We'll always have your back."

Before the vote, five members of the community, many of whom represented local religious groups, spoke in support of Senate Bill 150 and encouraged the board to adopt the mandates.

No community members made any statements opposing the adoption of the policies at Monday's sparsely attended meeting, though others had done so in previous meetings in June.

Covington joins other districts in Northern Kentucky and around the state in adopting the new rules.

Students at Covington Independent Schools will return to class on August 28.