UC renames space research center after Neil Armstrong

The University of Cincinnati's space research institute has been renamed for astronaut Neil Armstrong, a former UC professor.

The Space Research Institute for Discovery and Exploration (SRIDE) was established in 2021; it will now be known as the Armstrong Institute for Space Research and Technology (ASTRO).

Charles Doarn is the director, and Emeritus Professor at the University of Cincinnati in the Department of Environmental Public Health Sciences.

"I had always thought about somehow including Neil Armstrong's name," Doarn said. "He was a professor here for about 10 years after he returned from the moon."

RELATED: Wapakoneta May Not Have A Lot, But It Will Always Have Neil Armstrong

The change wasn't as simple as hanging a new sign and printing new business cards; Doarn says he first asked Mark Armstrong, Neil's son, who quickly agreed. Then he had to get permission from the Purdue University Research Foundation, which owns "Neil Armstrong" as a registered trademark. Armstrong was born and grew up in Ohio but went to Purdue University in Indiana.

Courtesy / University of Cincinnati ASTRO's rebranding includes a new logo.

Doarn says the name recognition will help elevate the work ASTRO has been doing for the past three years. It could open doors for students looking to enter the workforce, and for researchers applying for grants.

"Adding Armstrong's name adds value to that, but our work doesn't change," Doarn said. "We just continue marching forward and hopefully we'll come up with some grand ideas and invention disclosures and be world famous."

That work includes scholarships and fellowships for both undergraduate and graduate students in several disciplines including engineering, public health, chemistry, even political science.

"The idea is to increase knowledge within the area of aerospace, aerospace engineering, aerospace applications — whether it's producing new foods products, or new environmental monitoring tools," Doarn said.

RELATED: In Just 'One Small Step' Armstrong Became An Icon

ASTRO also works to secure graduating students high-paying aerospace jobs here in Ohio. Doarn says he expects a huge growth in human spaceflight over the next 10 to 15 years.

"It's just like in early aviation where you have very wealthy people flying into space," he said. "At some point in the future, you're going to have people who are not wealthy, the average person, being able to buy a ticket and go up."

You can learn more about ASTRO on the institute's website, research.uc.edu/armstrong-institute