Disability Rights Ohio is helping voters navigate restrictions on ballot drop boxes

The Ohio Supreme Court recently upheld a directive from Secretary of State Frank LaRose limiting who can deliver ballots for disabled and elderly voters.

Under the directive, family members or caregivers assisting voters with disabilities in Ohio must enter their local board of elections office and sign paperwork before dropping off a ballot for another voter. Previously, people assisting voters only needed to drop off their ballot in a drop box outside their local office, often without needing to get out of their car.

RELATED: GOP majority on Ohio Supreme Court upholds order limiting who can use ballot drop boxes

The order by LaRose has been criticized by some who have called the move a form of voter suppression. LaRose and proponents of the order say it safeguards against "ballot harvesting," making Ohio's elections more secure.

Suzanne Musleh, legal advocacy director with Disability Rights Ohio, says the directive not only adds an extra hurdle for people with disabilities but the language on the required form may also intimidate those trying to assist them.

"On the form itself, it does warn individuals that they are at risk of a fifth-degree felony for any type of falsification on the form," she told WVXU.

Musleh predicts the threat of felony charges could dissuade some voters from asking their caregivers or family members for help this election season and will add an unnecessary element of fear when submitting a ballot. She says this will only make voting more difficult for every Ohioan.

"The directive ultimately limits access by restricting after-hours drop-off," Musleh said. "It will contribute to longer lines and wait times at county board of elections offices."

RELATED: Hamilton County sees high turnout in first week of early voting

With the state's policy in place, Disability Rights Ohio is encouraging people with disabilities to submit their ballots through the mail to avoid long lines and any potential confusion or risks at the drop box.

With only a few weeks before the end of early voting and Election Day, the organization is trying to give voters up-to-date information before it's too late.

"We really worry that many voters don't know about the changes," Musleh said.

Disability Rights Ohio hosted a virtual voting Q&A session on Monday and says people can contact the organization for answers to any questions they may have about casting a ballot. On Election Day, voters with disabilities can also call the group's hotline at 800-282-9181 while the polls are open.