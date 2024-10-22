Miami University is considering building a new basketball arena

Miami University says it may replace its long-time sports arena Millett Hall with a new multi-purpose arena.

Miami's Senior Director of Communications Seth Bauguess says the university is only in the early planning phase of the project, and it won't move forward until the plan gets full approval from Miami's Board of Trustees.

Millett Hall has been the home of the Miami men's basketball team since it first opened in 1968 and has been the home floor for the women's team since the program began in 1974. The RedHawks' volleyball program has played in the arena since 1985. Millett Hall also currently houses Miami's athletics offices and ROTC offices.

Miami says it needs a new multi-purpose venue centrally located on its campus to hold events like sports games, lectures, concerts, and graduation ceremonies.

The nearly 56-year-old Millett Hall would need more than $80 million for future renovations according to the university.

Bauguess says the new arena would be part of a larger project to enhance Miami's campus and stimulate the local economy in Oxford. Along with building an arena, the university is also looking to create a university-affiliated hotel but so far, details are sparse.

"The strategic planning process has inspired bold new ideas across all facets of university life — including reinvigorating the campus experience — and we look forward to sharing more as initiatives are developed over the next year," Bauguess told WVXU in a statement.

Funding for a new arena would likely come from Miami's billion-dollar fundraising campaign which hit a $700 milestone earlier this year.

There are no firm dates for when the building plan will be presented to the university's Board of Trustees for consideration.