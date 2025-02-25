Miami and its faculty union reach an agreement on first labor contract

Miami University and its faculty union, the Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM), announced Monday that the two parties have reached a tentative agreement on their first labor contract.

The university said in a brief statement both bargaining teams representing the school administration and faculty members worked diligently to reach a deal.

The two parties have been in contract negotiations for nearly a year-and-a-half, which prompted FAM to organize several demonstrations and "practice pickets" to bring attention to the ongoing bargaining sessions.

The union was formed in 2023 after 65% of the eligible faculty voted in favor of it, making it Miami's first faculty union in its more than 200-year history.

A letter from FAM says the union's first-ever contract includes pay increases, job security, and stronger protections for the academic freedom of faculty.

“This historic contract will provide clear job security protections, fair compensation, and the ability to grieve contract violations,” said FAM lead negotiator Theresa Kulbaga.

Unionized faculty will get a nearly 10% salary increase over the course of the contract.

Before the agreement becomes official, Miami University's Board of Trustees will need to vote to ratify the deal in the coming weeks.

