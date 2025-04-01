Ohio, Ky. universities shutdown DEI programs in response to new state laws

The area's most prominent universities are preparing to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and practices to comply with newly signed state laws.

In Ohio, Senate Bill 1, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Friday, bans public university diversity programs and faculty strikes, while requiring "intellectual diversity" on certain subjects like climate change, immigration policy, and abortion.

The bill's sponsor, Jerry Cirino (R-Kirkland), maintains Senate Bill 1 doesn't limit free speech or academic freedom. Instead, he says it enhances freedom in Ohio's public universities.

“Senate Bill 1 will allow students to exercise their right to free speech without threat of reprisal by professors or administrators. It will permit the marketplace of ideas to flourish, which is the ideal environment for any educational institution," Cirinio wrote earlier this year.

Cirino also says the bill will prevent discrimination.

"Every student in Ohio deserves a quality education, regardless of race, gender, or religion," he wrote. "But DEI programs hinder that goal because they are inherently discriminatory, and should not be supported by taxpayers.”

The law will take effect in 90 days, at the end of June.

University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati's Office of the President provided a legislative update online following the bill's approval. The university's written update claims UC doesn't anticipate Senate Bill 1 to limit what faculty can teach, but the law does require schools to create an American civil literacy course.

UC's DEI programs, on the other hand, will be axed. The Office of the President says it's asked department leaders to prepare to be in compliance with state law and federal orders.

"We have asked our leaders to ensure that university programs and practices do not rely on race, color, or national origin when it comes to how we make decisions related to admissions, scholarships, hiring, and procurement," an online statement reads.

With fewer than 90 days left to comply, the future of UC's identity-based and cultural organizations is still up in the air. UC says it's seeking clarity on this issue, but will make changes to student organizations and resources if necessary.

Since January, many university departments have held discussions and open forums with faculty, students, and staff on legislative issues.

Miami University

Miami University released a statement Monday saying it would make changes to comply with Ohio's new law. The university has not publicly provided specifics on what those changes will mean, but says those eventual moves will be guided by its core values of "love and honor" and providing a supportive community.

Miami says it plans to share any changes regarding Senate Bill 1 and the university's DEI programs with impacted departments later this semester once those plans are finalized. The university also is planning to launch a legislative information page on its website to answer questions from the school community.

Northern Kentucky University

Northern Kentucky University dissolved its DEI office and had its Chief Diversity Officer Darryl Peal step down in 2024 following pressure from conservative state legislators, who claimed the university's DEI programs were discriminating against white students.

Kentucky's House Bill 4, which bans DEI initiatives in the Commonwealth's public colleges, became law last week despite a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it an attack on higher education. Kentucky Republicans later overrode Beshear's veto.

In a letter to NKU students, staff, and faculty, President Cady Short-Thompson said the university's Center for Inclusive Excellence, which contains departments geared toward Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ students, will be repurposed into the Center for Community Connections. Staff working in the center will be retained, but the center's programs will now cater to all NKU students and its initiatives for minority students will be dissolved.

Short-Thompson also says NKU will no longer fund or require diversity training. Funds from scholarship programs that consider race, gender, nationality, or religion will not be accepted by the university either.

Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ student orientations, graduation ceremonies, and mentorship programs will no longer be run or supported by the university. Instead, NKU says these programs will need to operate independently of the university if students and staff wish to keep them alive.

NKU's Inclusive Excellence Council, which advises university leaders on DEI initiatives, also will be repurposed into the Campus Community Council. It will no longer focus on marginalized communities on campus. DEI programs within individual colleges and departments also will be dissolved.

These changes will be implemented at NKU by May 12.

