Visas revoked for some international students at UC

Some international students at the University of Cincinnati are reeling with the news their F-1 student visas are being revoked by the Department of Homeland Security.

The news came in a letter late Thursday from University President Neville Pinto.

"UC representatives are in touch with each of our impacted students, and we are doing what we can to support them during this incredibly challenging time. While we are aware that this is happening at universities across the nation, we have not been contacted by authorities, nor have we been given specific reasons for these

revocations," he said.

Such visas are required to study in the U.S.

"This is a challenging time for our campus community and for campuses nationally as our governmental and legislative context is in almost constant flux. There are many questions – concrete, important questions and concerns. Campus leaders are convening meetings with our university community to hold listening sessions and share updates related to recent and pending state and federal policy decisions," the university writes in a legislative update.

Students are being directed to reach out to International Services with questions and concerns.

As NPR has reported, the Trump administration has been ramping up penalties against students who engaged in protests against the war in Gaza, revoking the visas of hundreds of alleged demonstrators.

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a news conference last week.

