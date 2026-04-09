Covington Independent Schools selects new superintendent

Covington Independent Schools Board of Education announced Thursday evening Cortnei Flucas will be the district's next superintendent.

Flucas previously served as the Unified Student Support Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, focused on special education, student services, mental health and wellness, family engagement, and school culture in one of Indiana's largest school districts.

After the Board's unanimous vote to approve Flucas' appointment, the new superintendent addressed the school community, saying she's ready to take on the challenge and collaborate.

"Meaningful and transformative work does not happen because of one person," Flucas said. "It happens because dedicated people across a system show up every day determined to do what's best for every child."

Her appointment comes after a months-long search, which the district says included input from students, staff, family, and community members across the city.

Board President Tom Haggard says during that process, she showed she was the right fit for the district.

"She demonstrated the kind of thoughtful, student-centered, and systems-oriented leadership this board believes Covington needs as we build the next chapter of public education in our community," Haggard said of Flucas.

The Covington School Board announced its intention to hire a new superintendent last summer, after unanimously passing a resolution stating, in part, that the Board did not intend to reappoint the current superintendent, Alvin Garrison.

Though the Board of Education did not give a specific reason at the time for not renewing Garrison's contract, an op-ed signed by all five members of the Board, published in the Northern Kentucky Tribune in September, said they were making "bold and exciting changes" to improve the school system's trajectory.

Covington's most recent state report card showed the district made moderate improvements in academic performance but received average and below-average ratings overall.

Garrison's contract expires June 30.

Flucas is one of several recent superintendent hires in the Greater Cincinnati area. In March, Newport Independent Schools selected its interim superintendent, Matt Atkins, for the permanent position. In December, Milford Schools hired former Beavercreek City Schools administrator Bobbi Fiori as its new superintendent.

The superintendent of the Forest Hills School District announced plans to retire earlier this year. The school board says it expects to hire his replacement by this summer.

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