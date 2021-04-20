Cicadas Are Coming And So Is The Brood X Podcast

The Brood X cicadas are ready to emerge in Greater Cincinnati to the delight or horror of many of us. This brood has been underground for the past 17 years and they will begin surfacing when the ground reaches 64 degrees, which usually happens in late April or early May.

Cicada expert Gene Kritsky, Ph.D., is teaming up with WVXU for Brood X: The Cicada Podcast. The 10-part series premiers April 27 with WVXU reporter Cory Sharber hosting.

Along with the podcast, Kritsky and Mount St. Joseph University are launching the Cicada Safari mobile app and the CicadaSafari.org website.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Brood X is Mount St. Joseph University School of Behavioral and Natural Sciences Dean Gene Kritsky, Ph.D.

