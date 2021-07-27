-
Thank you to all of the teachers, parents, kids and bugs-lovers who joined us and Dr. Gene Kritsky for an hour of six-legged fun and inspiration!The…
The Brood X cicadas are ready to emerge in Greater Cincinnati to the delight or horror of many of us. This brood has been underground for the past 17…
Everything you wanted to know about cicadas – but were afraid to touch – is coming to WVXU's new Brood X: The Cicada Podcast.Gene Kritsky, Ph.D., Mt. St.…
People are still scared of Asian giant hornets, nicknamed "murder hornets," who bite the heads off of bees and deliver a stinger that slices through…
Bug hunters and citizen scientists alike can now download a smartphone app to register cicada sightings. Cicada Safari from Mount Saint Joseph University…
Periodical cicadas are coming out of the ground again this spring, but a Mount Saint Joesph University cicada expert isn't expecting a big show. Gene…
The Cincinnati area now has a new sustaining brood of cicadas. In May 2017, insects associated with the Great Eastern Brood came out of the ground four…
This could be a good year for some bugs and not so good for humans. Gene Kritsky is dean of Mount Saint Joe's behavioral and natural sciences department…
Ohio's only 13-year cicadas, which were creating lots of buzz a few weeks ago in parts of Brown and Clermont Counties, are now fading fast. The adults…