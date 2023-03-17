'Bricktionary' LEGO exhibit makes world debut at Cincinnati Museum Center

Some 3 million Legos make up the newest exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z is the brainchild of Australian Lego master Ryan "Brickman" McNaught. He's one of just 15 Lego Certified Professionals in the world, and the only one in the southern hemisphere.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU A is for Alligator.

McNaught said during the COVID-19 pandemic, "I thought, well, what if there was a Lego dictionary? What does that look like? What does that talk about? And so the idea for the Bricktionary came about."

The result was the Australian best-selling book The Brictionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z, being released soon in the USA. The book then became an exhibit with more than 150 Lego models themed around the alphabet.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU McNaught says the exhibit is for kids and adults.

"In the Lego world, we have terminology," he explains. "For example, (we might) say 'Could you pass me a snot brick?' Now, that might sound gross and disgusting, but it stands for 'studs not on top.' We have this whole terminology of all of these amazing Lego terms when we make these Lego creations, so we thought why not make the dictionary?"

The exhibit includes everything from small creations to an enormous orca, a motorcycle, a dress made of Lego bricks, and Saturn V rockets.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU There's around a million Lego bricks for visitors to make their own creations.

There are also plenty of Legos available for visitors to make their own creations.

"We kind of think of ourselves a bit like The Simpsons in that there's jokes for the kids and there's jokes for dad and mom and that kind of stuff as well," says McNaught. "It's definitely for everybody."

The exhibit runs through August.

The Cincinnati Museum Center is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.