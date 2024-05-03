Moms — and those who’ve chosen not to be moms — Cincinnati Edition wants to hear from you
Cincinnati Edition wants to hear from moms about the number of children they have and why.
We also want to hear from moms who struggled with fertility and are willing to talk about that.
And, we want to hear from people who decided not to have children — even though they could have — about why they made that decision.
Your comments may be used in a future episode of Cincinnati Edition.
How to participate
- Call 513-419-7100 and leave a message with your name, call back number and details of your experience.
- Please call before the end of Tuesday, May 7.