Dorothy Lane Market announces plans to open in the Greater Cincinnati area

Fans of the Dorothy Lane Market will no longer have to make the trek to Dayton for a Killer Brownie. The gourmet grocery store announced its plans to break ground at a location in Mason next year.

It'll open as part of a more than $150 million mixed-use community at the former Western Row Golf Course. The proposed development includes five lakes, a boardwalk, restaurants, shops and up to 120 residences.

“Dorothy Lane Market will be a wonderful anchor for our new walkable community, which will create an exciting destination for upscale retail and restaurants and the latest in lifestyle living opportunities,” Tom Humes, president of Traditions Group and project co-developer, said in a statement.

The development is still awaiting final approval from the Mason City Council and other parties involved. But the city has already purchased 27-acres next to a part of the development to create a business park and bring in other businesses, according to a news release.

The market currently has three locations in the Dayton area, including Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro.

It's known for its gourmet selection of meats, cheeses, salad bar, and seasonal favorites. It also offers cooking classes and publishes a food magazine.