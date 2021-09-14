Hamilton County Commission

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, while often less visible than some state and municipal offices, is at the center of a large part of the interaction between the citizens of the Greater Cincinnati area and their local government at the Hamilton County Administrative Building.



From tracking and managing the COVID-19 pandemic to inspecting for and enforcing building code, what goes on at the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners affects everyday life across a broad swath of Greater Cincinnati. Three commissioners make up the Hamilton County board and their votes shape policy for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area. WVXU is here to shine a spotlight on the debates and outcomes of the issues that matter.



Find out about the latest developments in management and administration at the Hamilton County Administrative Building—newly renamed the Todd B. Portune Center for County Government in honor of the late, longtime commissioner. Here you can read about the Board of Commissioner's plan to allocate stimulus aid, efforts at the Sherriff's Office to combat the effects of institutional racism in policing through active bystander training, and changes to residential real property transfer tax.



Learn why protestors are demanding that the county change what they see as an unfair rate structure at the Metropolitan Sewer District and how county dollars will be allocated as part of a stimulus plan going toward public services and amenities, small business assistance, arts and culture, infrastructure and county operations. Get to know candidates for the Board of Commissioners and their platforms in the runup to staggered elections at the end of each commissioner's four-year term.



91.7 FM is your source for authoritative news with inside access to the voices driving the conversation and making things happen in government in Hamilton County, OH, at the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.