Mason, Ohio, joins national heated conversation on abortion access

Over 100 people both for and against abortion attended Monday night's Mason City Council meeting as lawmakers considered a ban on the procedure.

The ban is similar to the one Lebanon City Council passed in May. There, the council voted unanimously to prohibit abortion and abortion providers from setting up shop in the city. A council member said breaking the Lebanon ordinance could result in six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

There's about 100 people outside city hall in Mason, OH protesting a possible abortion ban like the one passed in Lebanon in May. pic.twitter.com/XkfDHrfMvW — Jolene Almendarez (@jalmendarez57) October 11, 2021

Mason's ban, however, goes a step further. Its ordinance would prohibit abortion clinics from opening and operating in the city, as well as penalize those who assist a woman seeking an abortion, WVXU news partner WCPO reports.

Neither Lebanon or Mason have abortion clinics within their city limits.

This story will be updated.