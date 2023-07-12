Mpox quiet a year after outbreak but could be lurking in the community, health commissioner says

A virus that got a lot of attention a year ago is still circulating. Mpox continues to spread across the country. Cincinnati's health commissioner says the virus surged, and then cases dropped off.

Dr. Grant Mussman says it's still here.

"Locally we recently had a case from an individual who had traveled out of the area," he says. "Our last case before that was in January."

He says there was a larger outbreak in Chicago, too.

"I think it's really important in terms of messaging to remember that it's not gone, it is still out there," he says. "And the vaccine is good, but it's not 100% effective. It's important to avoid contact with someone who has the rash."

LISTEN: Experts share what you should know about mpox

Twenty-one cases were reported locally in last summer's outbreak.

Dr. Mussman says while there is an effective vaccine, the virus can still be transmitted.

"There was a recent outbreak in the first half of this year in Chicago, where the number of vaccinated individuals who got mpox was higher than expected," he says.

Mussman says epidemiologists are looking at whether the particular batch of vaccine was defective, or if there are other factors. He says those who did test positive and were vaccinated had less severe symptoms and for a shorter duration.

He says there is a treatment for those who do contract mpox, but it's not always easy to get.

