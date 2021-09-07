Elections Board Certifies 33 Candidates To Cincy Council Race, But More Could Be Coming

The Hamilton County Board of Elections has certified one more candidate for Cincinnati City Council to the November ballot, bringing the total so far to 33 — but at least two more names could be added to the list.

The board split 2-2 on petitions for Republican Tom Brinkman, who is currently a state representative, and Democrat Te'Airea Powell. Both had missing dates on some of their petitions.

Republicans on the board say substantial compliance is all that is required and technicalities such as missing dates on part petitions don't invalidate the whole petition. The two Democrats say they have disqualified people in the past for missing dates on part petitions and the board should be consistent.

The Ohio Secretary of State will review the cases and decide whether to certify Brinkman and Powell to the ballot. The County Board of Elections may change its vote before that happens, though. The board will meet again Thursday at 8 a.m. to reconsider the cases.

Republican Linda Matthews is likely to ask for reconsideration as well. The board rejected her petitions because she fell short of the 500-signature requirement.

Matthews is one of four Republican-endorsed candidates for council. The other three Republicans on the ballot are all currently serving on council: Betsy Sundermann and interim members Liz Keating and Steve Goodin.

Longtime former council member Charlie Winburn — a Republican who's been serving as interim county treasurer — qualified for the ballot to run again, but Winburn says he will withdraw.

The Board also voted to certify a petition-driven charter amendment to the ballot. Brinkman circulated the petitions for his multi-part charter amendment, which includes such provisions as lowering council members' salary and creating a process for recalling the mayor.