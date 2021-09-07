© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Elections Board Certifies 33 Candidates To Cincy Council Race, But More Could Be Coming

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello,
Howard Wilkinson
Published September 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Council chambers in Cincinnati City Hall
Jason Whitman
/
WVXU

The Hamilton County Board of Elections has certified one more candidate for Cincinnati City Council to the November ballot, bringing the total so far to 33 — but at least two more names could be added to the list.

The board split 2-2 on petitions for Republican Tom Brinkman, who is currently a state representative, and Democrat Te'Airea Powell. Both had missing dates on some of their petitions.

Republicans on the board say substantial compliance is all that is required and technicalities such as missing dates on part petitions don't invalidate the whole petition. The two Democrats say they have disqualified people in the past for missing dates on part petitions and the board should be consistent.

The Ohio Secretary of State will review the cases and decide whether to certify Brinkman and Powell to the ballot. The County Board of Elections may change its vote before that happens, though. The board will meet again Thursday at 8 a.m. to reconsider the cases.

Republican Linda Matthews is likely to ask for reconsideration as well. The board rejected her petitions because she fell short of the 500-signature requirement.

Matthews is one of four Republican-endorsed candidates for council. The other three Republicans on the ballot are all currently serving on council: Betsy Sundermann and interim members Liz Keating and Steve Goodin.

Longtime former council member Charlie Winburn — a Republican who's been serving as interim county treasurer — qualified for the ballot to run again, but Winburn says he will withdraw.

The Board also voted to certify a petition-driven charter amendment to the ballot. Brinkman circulated the petitions for his multi-part charter amendment, which includes such provisions as lowering council members' salary and creating a process for recalling the mayor.

Becca Costello
Howard Wilkinson
Howard Wilkinson joined the WVXU News Team after 30 years of covering local and state politics for The Cincinnati Enquirer. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wilkinson has covered every Ohio governor’s race since 1974 as well as 16 presidential nominating conventions. His streak continued by covering both the 2012 Republican and Democratic conventions for 91.7 WVXU. Along with politics, Wilkinson also covered the 2001 Cincinnati race riots; the Lucasville Prison riot in 1993; the Air Canada plane crash at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 1983; and the 1997 Ohio River flooding. The Cincinnati Reds are his passion. "I've been listening to WVXU and public radio for many years, and I couldn't be more pleased at the opportunity to be part of it,” he says.
