Brent Spence Bridge getting closer to fully reopening

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Brent Spence Bridge will see more lane restrictions this weekend, but the end is in sight. Southbound lanes re-open Monday.

Saturday and Sunday nights, southbound travel on the I-71/75 bridge will be down to just one lane. By Monday morning, all four southbound lanes and the ramp from Downtown Cincinnati's 3rd Street will be open. Access from Fort Washington Way will still be closed until Wednesday morning.

Reopening for northbound lanes will be announced next week. The work is all dependent on the weather.

"This work has been detailed and tedious," says Chief District Engineer Bob Yeager. "Just as you have to perform regular maintenance on your personal property like your car and your home … we have to perform regular maintenance on our public infrastructure to ensure it remains safe for long-term use."

Traffic lanes on the bridge have been restricted since March 1 for work, including painting.

The KYTC reports more than 35,000 gallons of paint were used to cover over 1.5 million square feet of surface area.

