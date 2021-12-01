© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Wendell Young pleads guilty to lesser charge in text message case

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST
wendell_young.jpg
Sarah Ramsey
/
WVXU

Cincinnati Council Member Wendell Young pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman ordered Young to pay a $100 fine.

The case was originally a felony charge of tampering with records after Young deleted text messages in the "Gang of Five" case more than three years ago. Young pleaded not guilty to the felony charge filed by Special Prosecutor Patrick Hanley in April.

The felony charge would have carried a maximum sentence of three years in prison. The misdemeanor charge had a possible punishment of up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

The charge stems from text messages exchanged between Young and four other council members in 2018. The group discussed and made decisions about city business, in violation of Ohio's Sunshine Law.

Hanley says Young further violated the law by deleting some of those text messages. Young told several local media outlets he deleted the messages before an order not to do so, and after turning them over to the city solicitor's office and seeing them published in the media.

Young was not immediately available for comment through his attorney.

In May, Council Member Betsy Sundermann attempted to have Young suspended from council because of the felony indictment, but the council vote was one short of the supermajority needed for suspension.

About a month later, a special commission of three retired judges decided against suspension.

Young has served on council for 11 years and will end his final term this month. Term limits prevented him from running for re-election.

Tags

Local NewsCincinnati City CouncilWendell YoungGang of FiveLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello