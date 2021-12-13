President Biden to visit parts of storm-ravaged Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says

Western Kentuckians continue to dig out from the debris and destruction left behind following this weekend's deadly tornadoes. Gov. Andy Beshear says President Joe Biden will visit the state to see "the worst tornado damage imaginable."

"President Biden called me three times on Saturday and has moved faster than we've ever seen on getting us the aid we need," Beshear said during what was at times an emotional press conference. "We will welcome him here, we will thank him for his help, and sadly we'll show him the worst damage imaginable, certainly the worst in our history."

Teams of first responders and recovery workers left Monday morning from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to assist. Here's a list of ways citizens can help.

On Saturday, Beshear also encouraged people to donate blood. “We were already pretty short with COVID out there," he said. "We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries."

The state has also set up a centralized website to collect funds to aid those impacted by the tornado: TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.

"It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild," Beshear said.

