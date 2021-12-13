© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

President Biden to visit parts of storm-ravaged Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published December 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST
andy beshear storm damage
Gov. Andy Beshear
/
Twitter
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Mayfield a day after a tornado blew through the state Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Western Kentuckians continue to dig out from the debris and destruction left behind following this weekend's deadly tornadoes. Gov. Andy Beshear says President Joe Biden will visit the state to see "the worst tornado damage imaginable."

"President Biden called me three times on Saturday and has moved faster than we've ever seen on getting us the aid we need," Beshear said during what was at times an emotional press conference. "We will welcome him here, we will thank him for his help, and sadly we'll show him the worst damage imaginable, certainly the worst in our history."

Teams of first responders and recovery workers left Monday morning from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to assist. Here's a list of ways citizens can help.

On Saturday, Beshear also encouraged people to donate blood. “We were already pretty short with COVID out there," he said. "We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries."

The state has also set up a centralized website to collect funds to aid those impacted by the tornado: TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.

"It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild," Beshear said.

Tags

Local NewsLatest NewsAndy BeshearJoe Bidentornadonewsletter
Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
See stories by Jennifer Merritt