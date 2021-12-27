Boggs Muething to resign; Mayor-elect Pureval promises nationwide search for replacement

Cincinnati's new mayor wants to look for a new City Manager. Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval announced Monday Paul Boggs Muething is resigning effective January 19th. Pureval says in a release "Throughout the campaign I promised Cincinnati that I would engage in a national search to select a City Manager. Upon taking office, I intend to immediately make good on that commitment."

Pureval also named John Curp as interim city manager.

City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, according to the release has committed to "ensuring a smooth transition to an interim manager."

Pureval praised her for leading the city through the pandemic, demonstrations, and corruption charges among council members. "She has ensured the continuity of city services and the safety of city employees when people across Cincinnati and America fell ill. She oversaw a massive effort to get people vaccinated and 89,000 doses later, lives have been saved.

"Boggs Muething changed the way constituents interact with City Hall when they have a problem to impart equity and fairness into a process that was vulnerable to corruption and patronage. And when cities across our nation cried out for police reform last year, she did not rest on Cincinnati’s historic reputation but acted swiftly to achieve monumental discipline reform in a matter of months. With more than a decade of City service, she has served with distinction and undoubtedly made our City a better place," Pureval's statement says.

Boggs Muething was named interim city manager in June 2020 when Patrick Duhaney stepped down. By October, Mayor John Cranley said he wanted to her in the position full time. Before her promotion, she served as city solicitor, general counsel for the Port, and assistant city solicitor.

John Curp is currently a partner at the Blank Rome law firm. He left the city solicitor's office in 2014, where he served as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Prosecutor for the city. He previously was a partner with Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, specializing in real estate and economic development.

Pureval says Curp "has the leadership skills to bring innovation and collaboration to the City of Cincinnati. As Solicitor, John engaged community and business stakeholders to help get The Banks, Washington Park, Music Hall and other transformational projects for the region across the finish line. He has years of experience advising the City’s departments, boards, and commissions."

Cincinnati Council will meet January 5, 2022 to discuss her severance package and to approve the appointment of Curp as an interim replacement.

