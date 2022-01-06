Faith leaders pray 'love will be the way forward' during Jan. 6 remembrance in Cincinnati

Faith and political leaders joined at Cincinnati City Hall to remember the deadly events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

The non-partisan event featured speakers from Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths. Rabbi Miriam Terlinchamp is the spiritual leader at Temple Sholom. When discussing the connection between faith and grieving upon the anniversary, she says faith reminds people they belong to each other.

"Faith is the courage that things can be different," Terlinchamp said. "There are two truths in this moment and one is that nothing will be OK. And the second truth is that we don't have to do this alone."

Rev. Owen Thompson is the dean of Christ Church Cathedral. He says what occurred on Jan. 6 went beyond politics, and that it signified that something is "wrong with the soul of this nation."

"On this day of remembrance, it is my prayer - and indeed I pray our prayer, for us, for this nation - that love, not hate, will be the way forward and our way through," Thompson said.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney remembered seeing the events happen on TV and commended the "heroism" of the police officers and the elected officials who returned to the chamber to certify the election.

"On that day, democracy was challenged but democracy won," Kearney said. "Democracy prevailed. But you know, it's not over. It's not over. Democracy is challenged every day."

Last year, between 2,000 and 2,500 people entered the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of election results. The violent attack was an act of domestic terrorism, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Approximately 140 members of law enforcement suffered injuries in the attack. Those injuries included brain damage and crushed spinal discs. Five people ultimately died during or soon after the riot.

More than 725 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Thirty-five of them are from Ohio. At least 165 have pleaded guilty — 145 of them to misdemeanors and the rest to felonies.

