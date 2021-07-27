-
The measure's prospects in the Senate are dim after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he opposed the bipartisan, 9/11-style panel.
-
Police fatally shot the suspect they say rammed a car into a barrier and then lunged at officers with a knife. One officer was killed, and another was injured.
-
From the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to 2017's deadly Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Va., a number of recent high-profile extremist…
-
The officials testifying Tuesday resigned in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said, "None of the intelligence we received predicted what actually occurred."
-
The Senate majority leader's remarks are his strongest against the president since the Jan. 6 riot.
-
A Wilmington man has been charged in connection with the violent overrunning of the U.S. Capitol building last week. Forty-year-old Justin Stoll was…
-
The Ohio Democrat says investigators are looking into whether "potentially members of Congress" gave tours to pro-Trump rioters prior to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
-
Cincinnati police officers are heading to Washington D.C. to help out during the inauguration on Jan. 20. Chief Eliot Isaac says his force will be ready…
-
Updated: 5:44 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 Federal agents searched the home of a former Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) employee Friday night. She is suspected of participating in the Wednesday insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. No one was taken into custody, according to the FBI.
-
Cincinnati City Council Friday unanimously approved a resolution condemning the actions of pro-Trump supporters this week who stormed the U.S. Capitol,…