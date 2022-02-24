Mayor Pureval offers Cincinnati's help in resettling Ukrainian refugees

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says he's offered help to the Biden administration in resettling Ukrainian refugees. One of Cincinnati's eight international sister cities is Kharkiv, the site of the heaviest fighting after Russian forces invaded Ukraine Thursday, according to NPR.

"These were innocent, peaceful civilians in a nation that had shown no aggression, subjected to an unjustifiable and unprovoked attack by Russian military forces," Pureval said.

Kharkiv has been a Cincinnati sister city since 1989. Pureval says he's reached out to the city government, "offering to be helpful in any way we can."

"We'll continue to explore ways to support impacted residents, but today we will say loudly and clearly that to all victims of this violence and aggression: we stand with you," Pureval said.

Kharkiv is close to the Russian border; nearly 60 Ukrainians have been killed as of Thursday afternoon.

