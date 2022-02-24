© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Click here for live updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from NPR.
Local News

Mayor Pureval offers Cincinnati's help in resettling Ukrainian refugees

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
People board a Kyiv bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda
/
AP
People board a Kyiv bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says he's offered help to the Biden administration in resettling Ukrainian refugees. One of Cincinnati's eight international sister cities is Kharkiv, the site of the heaviest fighting after Russian forces invaded Ukraine Thursday, according to NPR.

"These were innocent, peaceful civilians in a nation that had shown no aggression, subjected to an unjustifiable and unprovoked attack by Russian military forces," Pureval said.

Kharkiv has been a Cincinnati sister city since 1989. Pureval says he's reached out to the city government, "offering to be helpful in any way we can."

"We'll continue to explore ways to support impacted residents, but today we will say loudly and clearly that to all victims of this violence and aggression: we stand with you," Pureval said.

Kharkiv is close to the Russian border; nearly 60 Ukrainians have been killed as of Thursday afternoon.

Follow NPR coverage for up-to-date news on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
