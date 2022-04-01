© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

A planned biking/walking path on the West Side has proposed funding for phase one

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published April 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Dunham, Rapid Run, Lick Run Path
Courtesy
/
City of Cincinnati
A proposed new bike/walking path to connect Dunham Recreation Center to the Lick Run Greenway through Rapid Run Park.

A plan to connect a few bike trails on Cincinnati's west side just got a major boost. Mayor Aftab Pureval announced funding to design a path to connect Dunham Recreation Center in Westwood with Rapid Run Park in Price Hill and Lick Run Greenway in South Fairmont.

Pureval says construction is still a few years away and will cost millions.

"This initial investment of $400,000 is just the spark that I fully believe will inspire all the rest of our stakeholders to make this a priority and make this a reality," Pureval said.

The proposed money would come from last year's American Rescue Plan federal stimulus and requires council approval. It would fund community engagement and a design plan for the bike path. That first step could take up to a year.

"We know where we're going to go, but we don't know exactly how we're going to get there," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "Some of the gaps are very short, but they're still going to be difficult to close those gaps. That's the reason we've not done that yet."

Construction could be funded by state and federal grants, including the federal infrastructure law.

Combined with the eventual replacement to the Western Hills Viaduct, the new bike path would create a route from Westwood to Downtown.

"We are so close to linking the West Side to the urban core," Cramerding said.

The project dates back to early 2020, when Council passed a motion asking city administration to study the area and propose ways to connect community assets. Several public meetings in late 2020 concluded with a list of recommendations.

Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails, says existing paths all over the city are mostly non-contiguous.

"Now we've got all these little pieces all over the place, and we're really pushing on connecting them to form a network," Johnston said.

Officials are also updating the city's overall Bike Plan; public surveys all this year will ask residents where they want to see new bike lanes.

Tags

Local News local newsnewsletterbikingCincinnati City Council
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello