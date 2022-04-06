Roebling Suspension Bridge to reopen Friday

The Roebling Suspension Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington will reopen to traffic, Friday afternoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says most of the restoration work is complete and vehicles can again use it after more than a year of closure.

The bridge was closed for several months in 2019 after pieces of sandstone fell from the north tower. Netting was erected to protect people and cars, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet determined significant restoration was needed. That work started in February 2021, and included remaking the concrete approaches to the bridge.

There is still some work ahead during warmer weather. A KYTC release says that work will mean lane closures. That project has not been scheduled yet.

"It's amazing that at 155 years old, this beautiful bridge is still a vital connection," says Bob Yeager, chief district engineer. "We know that the businesses and citizens of Covington and Cincinnati are ready for the Roebling to be reopened."

Before the restoration work, the suspension bridge was carrying about 8,100 vehicles a day.

