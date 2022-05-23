Military, breastfeeding status may soon be added to Cincinnati's nondiscrimination ordinance

Breastfeeding and military status would be added to Cincinnati's nondiscrimination ordinance under a proposed change now at City Council.

The municipal law currently protects residents from employment and housing discrimination based on things like race, gender and sexual orientation. The proposed changes would clarify that gender identity and gender expression are protected classes. And it would require more employers and housing providers to follow the rules.

The changes also would add a few new protected categories: familial status, military status and breastfeeding status. Council Member Victoria Parks is one of two authors of the legislation.

"We've all seen stories of mothers being asked to cover up while feeding their child. And for me, this could not come at a better time when we are suffering a lack of formula," Parks said. "So it's just as simple as feeding your your baby. And mothers should be able to nurse in public without shame or harassment."

Additionally, the change would include more employers and more housing providers that have to follow the nondiscrimination rules. Businesses currently need at least 10 employees, but that would change to four under the new ordinance. And there would no longer be a minimum of four housing units to qualify for housing discrimination rules.

"We want to double down on our inclusiveness in the city," co-author and Councilmember Reggie Harris said. "Growth is an important focus for this council and for this mayor. And we know that inclusive cities and states attract and retain brilliant young minds."

Other changes to the nondiscrimination ordinance would put Cincinnati in line with state and federal-level protections, says Equality Ohio Executive Director Alana Jochum.

For example, the city's current ordinance reads: "This chapter shall not apply to any religious corporation, organization, or association." The revised language would narrow that exception, and exactly mirror what is in the state's nondiscrimination law: "This chapter does not apply to a religious corporation, association, educational institution, or society with respect to the employment of an individual of a particular religion to perform work connected with the carrying on by that religious corporation, association, educational institution, or society of its activities."

In other words, churches and other religious centers could still choose to hire only people who share their faith. But if a church or religious group is a "place of public accommodation," they would now be required to follow the nondiscrimination rules.

"What we're essentially saying is that if you serve the public, and you have an event or a space that is open to everyone, that is not exclusive to your membership, then that space and that event is subjected to the nondiscrimination ordinance," Harris said.

That was already the case under Ohio law, but the key difference is that the state does not include sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.

A council committee will vote on the proposal Tuesday. It could be up for a final vote on Wednesday.

