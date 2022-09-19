© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Richmond police officer has died five weeks after line of duty shooting

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published September 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
officer in uniform stands with dog
Richmond Police Department
/
Facebook
Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton succumbed to her injuries Sept. 18, 2022.

Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton died Sunday, Sept. 18. She'd been under hospice care after being taken off life support following a shooting Aug. 10.

Burton was shot in the head while responding to a traffic stop in Richmond, Ind. The 28-year-old was a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

The department announced her passing in a statement on Facebook.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022," reads a statement from Chief Michael Britt, and majors Jon Bales and Aly Tonuc.

Police leadership say funeral details are pending.

"The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

A procession is planned for Monday afternoon to return her remains to Richmond following an autopsy in Dayton, Ohio.

Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against the man accused of shooting Burton, Phillip Matthew Lee. He's also charged with four other drug and firearms offenses.

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
