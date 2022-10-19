Kings Island is adding a new theme area

Kings Island is adding a new area themed on myths of ancient civilizations. The amusement park says Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone.

Slated to open in 2023, Adventure Port will include two family-friendly rides and "enhanced theming" for Adventure Express, according to a release.

The park describes the zone as a dense tropical terrain in the overgrown mountain foothills.

"Adventure Port is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?," the website teases.

Sol Spin, which looks a bit like a Ferris wheel, is described as "open air, suspended passenger vehicles to experience the thrill of flying 60 feet through the air at 25 m.p.h."

Cargo Loco looks to be a spinning teacup type ride, only featuring shipping barrels rather than cups.

Food options in Adventure Port will include Enrique's, a quick serve restaurant with burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, salads and sides; and The Mercado.

