© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Local News

Northside pedestrian safety committee begins to find its way

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello,
Zack CarreonMarianna Dionysiou
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
northside pedestrian safety meeting
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Committee members workshop ideas using sticky notes at a meeting Oct. 20.

A Northside working group is ramping up efforts to improve pedestrian safety throughout the city. The group of community leaders and city officials met for the second time Thursday and will meet every two weeks from now on.

Mayor Aftab Pureval’s office started the group in August after hearing from Northside residents at a community council meeting. Residents were concerned about a hit and run at the end of July that seriously injured two pedestrians on Hamilton Avenue; another woman was severely injured at the same intersection last October.

Northside Community Council member Henry Brown says the working group has established a good definition of the problem as a starting point. But, he says, "I think one thing that we haven't quite broached yet is what are the surrounding improvements that need to happen to actually make things safer for pedestrians? And that includes the city bus, obviously, as a very important one."

Brown says he hopes future meetings will include a broader look at how traffic and transportation options impact quality of life.

Looking for long-term solutions

So far this year, more than 200 people have been hit by drivers in Cincinnati. And while Northside doesn't have the most pedestrian crashes of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods, its residents have been the most vocal.

Interim Assistant City Manager Virginia Tallent says concerns in Northside could lead to safety improvements throughout the city. "We're hoping for some key learnings that we can take away that are broadly applicable to the city's more urban, dense neighborhoods," she says.

Long-term solutions include making changes to the city's infrastructure to better accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. Tallent says an increase in enforcement for traffic violations can make an immediate difference.

The group includes representatives from Cincinnati Council, administration and police, as well as community leaders from Northside and College Hill. The next meeting is Nov. 3.

Tags
Local News pedestrian safetyNorthside
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello
Zack Carreon
Zack Carreon earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns.
See stories by Zack Carreon
Marianna Dionysiou
Marianna is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Rhetoric and Professional Writing student at the University of Cincinnati. She is a current intern at WVXU. In her free time, she likes going to museums and coffee shops. She would like to be a journalist or an editor in the future.
See stories by Marianna Dionysiou