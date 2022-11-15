Designs show what a new, more cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly 4th Street bridge could look like

It's hard to get between Covington and Newport right now if you're walking or biking. But proposed designs for a new bridge between the two could help.

Dozens of residents packed into the Hub and Weber Architects office Tuesday night to see what a new 4th Street bridge between Covington and Newport could look like. The Devou Good Foundation funded three designs, all of which include expanded space for biking and walking.

Devou President Matt Butler says it's essential to figure out a design that better controls traffic, which currently travels at dangerous speeds across the span.

"Fourth Street corridor is actually one of the most dangerous corridors in all of Northern Kentucky," he says. "It's routinely ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 as far as people dying and traffic crashes on it. We've run radar, people routinely go 60-plus miles an hour on the 4th Street bridge into a residential neighborhood on the Covington side, and soon on the Newport side."

Covington resident Steve Hayden showed up for the open house. He says the bridge has long been a tough spot for walkers and bikers.

"The 4th Street bridge is the worst," he says. "I see those brave souls turning right off of Garrard Street on their bicycles and going over that bridge, and you've got a line of cars behind you — you can see those drivers are, like, turning purple."

Another open house will happen Thursday in Newport. Devou is conducting a survey to determine which option residents like best, and taking the results to elected leaders and state transportation officials.

Advocates are pushing for better bike infrastructure across Greater Cincinnati. On Aug. 21, 71-year-old Jefferey Robbins was killed while cycling in Indian Hill. In a separate crash a day later, Gloria San Miguel was killed while biking on the 11th street bridge in Newport.

