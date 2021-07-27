-
Getting around uptown just got a little safer and easier for cyclists. City officials, neighborhood groups, and cycling advocates cut the ribbon Saturday…
If you've had trouble buying a bike lately you aren't alone. Entry level to mid-range bikes are in short supply because of issues related to the pandemic.…
If you want to help build temporary bike lanes in Newport, Connect NKY and Tri-State Trails could use your help Saturday. They're hoping to show the city…
It takes 5,000 to 6,000 volunteer hours annually to maintain the Little Miami State Park bike trail running 50 miles from Newtown to Xenia. The trail…
Use your bike to get around the Greater Cincinnati area Friday and your ride on public transit will be gratis. In an effort to show how easy it is to bike…
While the number of people in Greater Cincinnati who ride bicycles for recreation or for their daily commute is growing, our region still lacks a safe,…
More than 9,000 bike helmets will be handed out for free this year thanks to a safety program called "Put a Lid On It" from ODOT and the American Academy…
Staff Sergeant Timothy Brown is getting used to his new handcycling voice-activated shifting device developed by University of Dayton senior engineering…
Dutch Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen has proposed amending traffic laws to forbid bicyclists from holding a "mobile electronic device" while on the road.
Blue Ash is the latest Greater Cincinnati community to start a bike share program, which launches Wednesday afternoon with a ceremony at Summit…