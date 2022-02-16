Cincinnati has made progress on its bike infrastructure. But there is still room for improvement

Cycling in Cincinnati could get a whole lot easier and safer in the next few years.

The city of Cincinnati is looking to expand the city's current network of bike lanes to provide better access for cyclists, starting with Downtown and Over-the-Rhine and working out to the rest of the city in stages. Next up is the West Side.

And bike path effort CROWN recently announced it has received another $10 million toward its ambition of connecting Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods via a network of trails and other bike infrastructure.

What is next for biking in Cincinnati? And what still needs to be done? Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about that are city of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering Director John Brazina; Tristate Trails Executive Director Wade Johnston; and Queen City Bike Board Member and avid bicycle commuter Kathy Cunningham.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

