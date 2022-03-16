© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

What would a 'safer streets plan' for Cincinnati's pedestrians and bicyclists look like?

Published March 16, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pedestrian safety has long been a pressing issue in Cincinnati. Last year, car crashes killed seven pedestrians and injured more than 300.

Experts and elected officials say they want to make streets safer. The latest efforts to that end include a forum March 1 convened by Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys to discuss pedestrian safety. Jeffreys has also submitted motions asking the city's administration to devise a plan for safer streets across all 52 of the city's neighborhoods.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss ways to make the city's streets safer are Councilmember Jeffreys; director of design and engineering at Toole Design Bill Schultheiss; and Bicycle Coalition of Maine's Matt Sulem.

