ODOT considers replacing pedestrian bridge over Ronald Reagan Cross County highway

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
The Ohio Department of Transportation is considering replacing the pedestrian bridge over Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway near Sycamore Junior High. The bridge was built in 1967 and ODOT says not only is it showing its age, but it's also not ADA compliant.

There are two design options for replacement; both include a 10-foot wide bridge within a few hundred feet of the existing structure. But one design has the south access on Donjoy Drive, and the other moves the bridge to Fidelis Drive. Both options have the north end of the bridge near where it is now.

Tearing it down and not building a new one is also on the table, but ODOT recommends replacement.

ODOT is holding a virtual open house until Sept. 10 to show off the options and collect public input.

