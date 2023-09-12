Cincinnati city manager choses new fire chief

Months after firing former chief Michael Washington on allegations of a hostile workplace for women in the Cincinnati Fire Department, City Manager Sheryl Long has picked his replacement.

Current Dallas Fire Department Assistant Chief Frank McKinley will start as CFD chief Oct. 9. McKinley served 28 years with Dallas and says he's excited to bring his experience to the Queen City.

McKinley says his first order of business will be to meet with department leadership and staff about issues within the department — from complaints about gender equity to low staffing and high response times.

"I want to talk to the department heads and see how we can collaborate," he said. "We can discuss the things that are going on and see how we can be not just a better department but a better city. These are the things I'm passionate about — about being inclusive and equitable."

McKinley was one of 38 applicants for the job. Interim Chief Steve Breitfelder has served as chief since Washington's dismissal.

Long notified Washington that he was being terminated in late March.

The city manager cited multiple complaints from women within the Cincinnati Fire Department about a hostile work environment. The city manager's office ordered Washington undertake a workplace climate assessment, but Long said that report was never done.

The city then contracted Women Helping Women to deliver trainings to CFD staff on gender issues, but the organization and city administration weren't satisfied with the way Washington implemented the initial trainings, the city says. A memo from Women Helping Women pinned the culture problems on department leadership.

"Overwhelmingly, from female participants, we heard that their voices are not engaged or present in leadership decisions, including promotional panels, and a sentiment of zero confidence in issues of harassment being adequately addressed by [the] city," that memo read. "Following the training we received calls to our hotline and directly to staff for support."

Long expressed confidence incoming chief McKinley could address these issues and others facing CFD.

"This community and department are ready for a fresh start and a new voice of leadership at the helm," Long said. "Mr. McKinley embodies the mission of our fire department and this administration. He brings decades of experience from the Dallas Fire Department and is ready to provide a steady hand as he leads CFD into the future."