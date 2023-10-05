Cincinnati toy inventors talk about what's going to be hot this holiday

Cincinnati inventors Steve Fink and Mike Hoeting work almost two years in advance to create toys kids love to see underneath the Christmas tree.

For decades, their Bang Zoom Design has wowed toy manufacturers and children.

WVXU stopped by their business, just steps away from TQL Stadium, to find out what's new this holiday season.

Fink's favorite is "Elmo Slide," an interactive plush toy that talks, sings and dances. It was 2003 when Bang Zoom Design created the "Elmo Hokey Pokey."

"I'm pretty obsessed with toys in general," says Fink. "I collect old toys, I'm thinking of new toys all the time, and it's a personal challenge to always try to think of the next big hot toy every year."

Fisher-Price has licensed their "DJ Bouncin' Star," a preschool toy that bounces up and down and teaches kids about letters and numbers. It also lets you record and includes those lyrics in the music.

"Dog-E" is a "one of a kind" robot dog because of its unique configuration of lights, sounds and personality traits.

For the next hot toy, Fink says he's "always checking to see what kind of trends are going on, what movies are coming out and what the influencers are up to."

Also on the market from Bang Zoom Design this year is an Uno game that uses tiles instead of cards and the game "Drench." It looks like a giant soda can. You fill it with water, give it a shake and as it's passed around it could "spray right in your face," says Fink.

