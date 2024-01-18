Former Council Member Liz Keating joins the Chamber to lead government affairs

Former Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating is joining the local Chamber of Commerce.

Keating left office about a month ago after losing her bid for re-election. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announced Thursday Keating will be vice president of government affairs and advocacy.

Keating says the job is pretty similar to her time at City Hall.

"I will be connecting business leaders to their policymakers — local, state and federal — and be working on initiatives that I worked on as a council member: working to grow the economy and population in Cincinnati, continuing to push for more investment and growth in the city and in the region," she said.

President and CEO of the Chamber Brendon Cull says he's thrilled Keating will join the team.

"Liz has a natural ability to earn the trust and respect of those she works with," Cull said in a statement. "She's deeply interested in how policy affects people and business, and she has honed an incredibly effective skill of helping others see how positive changes can be made."

Keating says she's open to running for public office again in the future, but doesn't have any specific plans right now..

"I think I'll always keep that door open, but that's not something that I have my heart set on; it's not something that I have specifically mapped out for my future," she said. "What I care most about is helping my community, helping grow this region."

The new job starts early next month.