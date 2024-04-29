© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Charges against former Moeller High School president dismissed after Nashville arrest

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
All charges against the former Archbishop Moeller High School president arrested in Nashville have been dismissed, according to court records in Davidson County, Tennessee.

James Marshall Hyzdu stepped down from his position in early April after he was arrested in March and charged with one count of criminal trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication.

The three charges have since been dismissed, court records show.

WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
