Charges against former Moeller High School president dismissed after Nashville arrest

All charges against the former Archbishop Moeller High School president arrested in Nashville have been dismissed, according to court records in Davidson County, Tennessee.

James Marshall Hyzdu stepped down from his position in early April after he was arrested in March and charged with one count of criminal trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication.

The three charges have since been dismissed, court records show.

