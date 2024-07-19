© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati on shortlist to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:38 PM EDT
a woman exiting a building is surrounded by people with phones and cameras taking pictures
Chris Pizzello
/
Invision/AP
Singer Camila Cabello exits a studio on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Park City, Utah. Cabello was at Sundance to promote the film "Rob Peace," in which she is a cast member.

Cincinnati is in the running to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival. The world famous event might leave Park City, Utah, and is searching for a possible replacement. Louisville, Atlanta, Santa Fe, and Boulder Colo., are also contenders. The current contract with Park City expires at the end of 2026, and the film festival could renew it, or choose someplace else for 2027 and beyond.

The festival is world renowned for presenting a stage for independent filmmakers, attracting thousands of people to Park City every January. The Sundance Institute was founded by Robert Redford in 1981. Redford shot one of his last movies in the Cincinnati area, in 2018: "The Old Man and the Gun."

Members of the Institute will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks to see what each has to offer.

This article will be updated.
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
