Cincinnati on shortlist to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival

Cincinnati is in the running to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival. The world famous event might leave Park City, Utah, and is searching for a possible replacement. Louisville, Atlanta, Santa Fe, and Boulder Colo., are also contenders. The current contract with Park City expires at the end of 2026, and the film festival could renew it, or choose someplace else for 2027 and beyond.

The festival is world renowned for presenting a stage for independent filmmakers, attracting thousands of people to Park City every January. The Sundance Institute was founded by Robert Redford in 1981. Redford shot one of his last movies in the Cincinnati area, in 2018: "The Old Man and the Gun."

Members of the Institute will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks to see what each has to offer.

This article will be updated.