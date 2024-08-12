© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Workers say Amazon interfered with efforts to unionize. The NLRB is investigating

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
People holding signs while standing on a sidewalk.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Organizing members spoke outside the John Weld Peck Federal Building, which houses the NLRB in downtown Cincinnati.

The National Labor Relations Board started hearing arguments Monday over whether Amazon has tried to prevent workers at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport location from unionizing.

Marcio Rodriguez is on the organizing committee. He says the effort started two years ago and has met resistance along the way.

“Amazon has not taken kindly to our efforts and has repeatedly violated our legal rights,” he says. “They’ve also … hired dozens of outside professional union busters and are paying them obscene amounts of money to tell us that we don’t need a union.”

Rodriguez says the workers are demanding higher wages and guaranteed time off, along with union representation.

The NLRB opened an investigation in March.

Ramp worker Riss Krull says Amazon has tried to stop all talk about organizing.

RELATED: Amazon's nascent union aligns with Teamsters

“That’s against the law,” she says. “When KCVG workers refused to back down and continued to exercise our rights to organize, Amazon threatened to call the police and issue disciplinary action against us. That’s also against the law.”

Krull says the company has spied on and tried to intimidate organizing workers.

Amazon says in a statement the company "favors opportunities for each person to be respected and valued as an individual," but employees have the choice to join a union or not. Spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis says the company is already offering what many unions are requesting.
Tags
Local News Daily ViewAmazon
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart