City seeks feedback on ideas for replacing Town Center Garage, Crosley Center

Cincinnati officials are collecting public feedback on what kind of development should replace the Town Center Garage and Crosley Telecommunications Center on Central Parkway. A recent study conducted by a third-party consultant recommended the site as one of the top two choices for a new arena.

An online feedback survey asks participants their priorities for the site. Options include a new arena, parking, and housing. Questions include:



How often do you use the Town Center Parking Garage?

How important is it that the development of the Town Center Garage Parking Garage [sic] site be a large-scale, transformative project for the West End and surrounding communities?

How important is maintaining 500+ affordable, non-restricted parking spaces in the development of the Town Center Parking Garage site?

What are your top concerns about the development of the Town Center Parking Garage site? (select up to three)

Increased traffic, noise, and congestion Inconvenience and pollution from construction Reduced and/or more expensive parking options Loss of historical character Displacement of residents Rising costs of living Other (please specify)

Which Town Center Garage Parking Garage [sic] development options would be most valuable to the West End and surrounding communities? (select up to four)

Community center/resource hub Sports/entertainment arena Commercial retail (e.g., shops, restaurants) Cultural/arts center Commercial/office space Non-deed restricted, non-income-based housing Deed restricted, income-based housing Green space/park Other (please specify)



WCET owns the air rights for the space and occupies the building above the garage; the city owns the land and the parking garage on the site. Cincinnati Public Radio also currently uses the space, but is moving to a new building early next year.

The survey's introduction acknowledges the presence of the CET studios, but the questions do not include the possibility of a new development that includes the TV station.

The city previously put out a request for proposals to develop the site, but later reversed course. City Manager Sheryl Long said "the time is not right to recommend selling this asset."