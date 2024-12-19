A local security expert has tips for thwarting porch pirates

If you're still waiting for packages to arrive from online shopping or out-of-town family and friends, security officials advise staying vigilant against thieves.

So-called "porch pirates" are a year-round problem, but the holidays are especially tempting for the sticky-fingered.

"Porch piracy is typically an easy theft to commit — very quick, low risk for the offender being caught, and can obviously lead to easy rewards for them," says Karl Langhorst, an adjunct professor with UC's College of Criminal Justice.

WVXU asked Langhorst for tips about keeping your packages safe, or at least a less desirable target. His number one recommendation is to download the shipping company mobile apps and set up delivery alerts so you know when your packages are on their way or deposited at your doorstep.

"Obviously, it's ideal if they're going to be home during the time frame that the package is to be delivered or have somebody there, such as a neighbor, to pick it up for them," he says. "If they don't know their neighbors, this is a great time of year to get introduced to them. Take them some holiday cookies and offer to pick up their packages and keep them safe for them as well."

He notes it's important to be vigilant about non in-app notifications. Scammers are making increasingly more authentic looking text messages and emails. Be extremely careful before you click any links. When in doubt, go directly to a package carrier's website to check a package's status.

Some companies offer delivery options where the recipient provides a security code and the package is left in one's garage or car. Langhorst says he's used Amazon's Key In-Garage Delivery.

He also recommends outdoor security cameras trained on your porch or package delivery area. Video doorbells that record audio and video are also good ideas, he says. If you're skeptical authorities will do anything with your video, he offers some reassurance.

"There is a lot of other crime going on, but typically these aren't one-off occurrences, so most law enforcement agencies are eager to get the person into custody," he says, noting the pictures and video can also be shared in neighborhood social media groups.

"I see a lot of that, whether you've got Ring or some of the other camera systems, they have neighborhood alerts built into them as well, so you can alert your neighbors. But if you've got great video, I can guarantee you most agencies want to get that video, and that the neighborhood officer will certainly pay attention to it on her or his rounds."

It may not be as convenient, but one way to ensure your packages don't grow legs is to arrange pick-up at a nearby location. Many shipping companies have partnerships with stores or other businesses where you can pick-up your package rather than leave it sitting out all day unprotected.

If you're thinking of having a little fun by wrapping up trash or other undesirable objects to thwart porch pirates, Langhorst says it's probably best to resist that urge. Remember, they know where you live.

"I can certainly understand the the anger and the frustration and the desire to do that. Keep in mind, you're also provoking a situation," he says. "Why not just go to the steps that we've shared and try to harden the target for them so they won't come to your location in the first place?"

