OKI Wanna Know: How did the Reading Bridal District come to be?

Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your chance to ask a question about the region we live in, or your neighborhood, or even down to your individual street. This week, we look at a unique commercial district.

Don Morner in Butler County is curious about Reading's Bridal District. Was it planned, or did it grow organically?

If you're not familiar with it, the Bridal District is a neighborhood in Reading. And as the name suggests, it specializes in weddings.

The general manager of one of the businesses, Tina Menshaw, says there are stores for gowns, tuxedoes, jewelry, and decorations. There's florists, caterers, disc jockeys, and wedding planners, all within a few blocks.

Menshaw says the district actually started with the store she manages: Bridal and Formal, only it wasn't in Reading.

"The people who own this store, they are a family that moved here from New York. They started a very small mom and pop bridal shop in Roselawn," she says. "It's got to be at least 55 years ago. Business grew over the years, and when Gidding-Jenny went out of business — because that was the place to go then — they were able to acquire a lot of the designers that they carried at the time."

Menshaw says in 1977, Larry and Linda Hochberg moved their store to Reading for more space. She says customers started to come from outside of the immediate area. And those customers attracted other businesses.

"We ended up having someone who wanted to do all the accessories, like the veils and the headpieces. So she opened a store down the street," she says. "And that went on for a couple of years, and then another store showed up, because you know, there's different demographics, different requests. And then a DJ showed. And now you've got a florist."

Bill Rinehart / WVXU Signs about love and marriage line Benson Street in Reading's Bridal District.

Menshaw says yes, there was some friction.

"When it first started happening, we were like 'Hey! This is our spot. This is where we are,' " she says. "But, it's like a mall. It draws people to you. Yes, it's competition, but it also creates its own reputation. So we have people who drive four, five, six hours just to come here."

In that sense, the district was organic. But it was also created.

It wasn't exactly love at first sight

Reading's economic development director brought all the businesses together in 2003. Linda Fitzgerald says the different owners met and formed a board.

"I remember when the light bulb went on, and they understood that by working together they were really going to be more successful by focusing on the brand rather than just my individual business," she says.

Fitzgerald says there is still competition, but the stores have adapted.

"It can be difficult when you have eight or nine bridal stores competing for the same brides," she says. "But I have to give them credit too. Within their niche, some of them focus on elaborate bridal dresses, some are more off-the-rack. So they've been able within that competitive environment to still be able to make money."

Fitzgerald says that money directly supports 300 jobs and has an economic impact of $2.3 million a year. And small wonder: the average cost of a wedding in the United States today is between $35,000 and $40,000 according to wedding planning site Zola.com.

Nationwide, Americans are spending more than $3.6 billion on weddings a year.

"It's wonderful how the Reading Bridal District has really discovered the winning combination of strong women," she says. "Most of our businesses are women-owned, working in one of the largest industries in the U.S. That's our key to success right there."

Fitzgerald says Reading created a designated outdoor recreation area in the district last year, and it's been expanded, so people can walk from store to store with a drink in hand. Hamilton County recently gave the community $50,000 to use toward improving the appearance of storefronts.

She's says the district is somewhat limited in how it can grow.

"Because we are a first-suburb community. We're built up. And so our challenge is different. It has to do with redevelopment."

A couple with three stores are opening a restaurant with a cocktail bar.

"We have another couple that just improved two stores that were deteriorated and now are looking at possibly renovating a historic theater."

Fitzgerald says there's also new housing in the district, with the creation of condos and apartments.

She says it's not just Reading that's changing. The target audience has, too.

"A lot of the grooms are showing up, and some of them shop, but some of them would prefer to have a beer, I think," she says. "The other thing is the definition of a bride and groom has changed, right? The bridal stores and the owners understand that definition has changed, and they are accepting of whatever a bride and groom is."

Tina Minshaw says the district is unique. She's unaware of any others in the country.

"We have had people actually people come from Denver and other major cities trying to figure out how we did it," she says. "We didn't do it on purpose! I'd like to take credit for it sure, but it's not something you can force."

Minshaw says there's another secret ingredient: Midwest nice.

"And we try to bring that flavor. It's not a high-pressure sale," she says. "It's a very nice, calming, fun atmosphere. And that's what people want. When they're planning a wedding, they want to have fun."

Loading…

Read more: