-
Libraries are pushing back against new e-book and e-audiobook policies by some of the biggest publishers. Companies like Macmillan and Simon & Schuster…
-
The Great War ended on Armistice Day in November 1918; by June 8, 1919, the city of Reading was dedicating a memorial to the 224 soldiers from there and…
-
A Reading: Local author and president of Fountain Square Publishing, Jinny Powers Berten, recites a piece from her children's book, Littsie and the…
-
Gourdon and Witch Willie make their radio debut Sunday, Oct. 15 on WVXU-FM, and I got the scoop.Gourdon, the pumpkinhead puppet, Witch Willie and Morty…
-
When it comes to giving your child’s education a boost, it’s never too soon to start. Research has shown that early childhood education has significant…
-
One in four children in the United States grows up without learning how to read. The lack of this valuable skill puts them at a huge disadvantage not only…
-
It's back to school time. For some kids, it will be the first time away from home and in the classroom. It can be a difficult experience, according to…
-
A handful of philanthropy groups are coming together to get more books in the hands of children from low-income families.In a collaboration with…
-
Campbell County is joining in the Little Library craze.Forty shelters for free books will soon begin popping up around the county thanks to a program from…
-
Dyslexia is a lifelong condition that affects how the brain works, making it difficult to identify speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters…