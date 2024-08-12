School starts in Ohio with the 'Science of Reading' approach

As students return to school in August, Ohio educators are now required to teach according to the "Science of Reading." The phonics-based approach is modeled on decades of research in fields, including brain science.

Ohio lawmakers passed a provision in last year's state budget requiring the Science of Reading to be the basis of instruction in all the state's school districts. But the move did not come without opposition from some educators.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discussion the training and implementation of the Science of Reading for the new school year.

Guests:

Aaron Churchill, Ohio research director, Fordham Institute

Rebecca Tompkins, director of curriculum and instruction, Sycamore Community Schools

