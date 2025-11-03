The first — and so far only — woman elected Kentucky governor has died

Martha Layne Collins made history in 1983 when she defeated Jim Bunning to become Kentucky's first — and so far only — female governor. Current governor, Andy Beshear, announced her death Saturday, calling her a powerhouse who transformed the Commonwealth.

She was 88.

Collins, a Democrat, served from 1983 to 1987. At that time, governors in Kentucky were limited to single terms. She also was just the third woman in the U.S. to be elected governor of a state outright, not elevated to the position by succeeding a husband. Prior to that, she was elected lieutenant governor in 1979.

She may best be remembered for bringing Toyota to Kentucky and transforming the state's economy. The company's first U.S. site opened in Georgetown in 1986.

"She created a foundation for us to build a strong future upon, and her legacy will continue to benefit Kentucky families for generations," Beshear said on social media.

In 1984, she was considered as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale, who ultimately selected Geraldine Ferraro.

As governor, Collins worked to overhaul Kentucky's education system.

"When I became governor, you have lots of priorities, but when I’d sit down and think about it, education always came back as the first thing you have to start with," Collins, a former teacher, said during an interview in 1992 with the Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky. "I feel like I made an impact in education and bringing in new jobs; I hope we made the people of Kentucky feel good about themselves."

Her husband, Bill Collins, told the Kentucky Lantern his wife died in her sleep at their retirement community in Lexington.

"I was with her. We had a lady for hospice, and caregivers came in and out. She died peacefully. She lived a remarkable life,” he said.

Bill Collins was convicted in 1993 of arranging for nearly $1.7 million in kickbacks from people doing business with Kentucky. He was sentenced to five years in prison. She wasn't charged with any crimes.

Collins was born Martha Layne Hall on Dec. 7, 1936, in Bagdad, in north-central Kentucky and grew up in Versailles. In 1959, she graduated from UK and married Collins. She became a school teacher, entering politics through her involvement in the women’s branch of the United States Junior Chamber.

She's survived by her husband, their two children, and several grandchildren.

