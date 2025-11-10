As SNAP uncertainty persists, here's where to find Hamilton County's mobile food pantry

While the U.S. Senate Sunday evening moved toward a budget deal that could reopen the government, short-term uncertainty persists for federal food aid recipients. A Hamilton County program is looking to help with a mobile food pantry this week and next.

The county's 513Relief Bus is partnering with the Freestore Foodbank, Hamilton County Job and Family Services, Talbert House and local pantries to bring a mobile food pantry to a number of communities. The bus will also provide on-site medical and behavioral health services and connections to other community resources, including benefit enrollment help.

The bus will be at the following locations:

Lincoln Heights:

Monday, Nov. 10

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

9991 Wayne Ave, 45215

Cleves:

Wednesday, Nov.12

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5771 SR128, 45002

Roselawn:

Wednesday, Nov. 12

4 – 7 p.m.

8050 Reading Rd, 45237

Mt. Healthy:

Friday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1585 Compton Rd, 45231

Forest Park:

Monday, Nov. 17

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

693 Fresno Rd, 45240

Winton Hills:

Tuesday, Nov. 18

2 – 6 p.m.

5170 Winneste Ave, 45232

Avondale:

Wednesday, Nov. 19

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3655 Harvey Ave, 45229

Roselawn:

Wednesday, Nov. 19

4 – 7 p.m.

8050 Reading Rd, 45237

Evanston:

Thursday, Nov. 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1627 Fairfax Ave, 45207

Walnut Hills:

Friday, Nov. 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2712 Alms Pl, 45206

The availability of SNAP benefits has been uncertain since funding for the program ran out Nov. 1 because of the 40-day budget impasse between congressional Republicans and Democrats over health care funding.

Federal judges ordered the Trump administration to provide money for SNAP using contingency funds. The USDA used about $4 billion of those federal funds to provide partial SNAP benefits even as Trump challenged those rulings. The Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration could temporarily pause benefits, and on Saturday, Trump told states to reverse any actions they'd taken to distribute full benefits to SNAP recipients.

The back and forth between Trump, the states and the courts could be moot, however. The budget deal the Senate moved forward on Sunday would eventually restore SNAP funding through next year. But it still needs approval from the U.S. House and a signature from President Donald Trump, meaning benefits won't be restored immediately.

