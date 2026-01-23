When will my street be plowed? Will my car get towed? Everything to know about surviving the snow

Have you heard? It's supposed to snow across a huge swath of the U.S.

Here in our corner of the world, up to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall between Saturday and Sunday. And when the snow moves out, Meteorologist Ashley Novak of the National Weather Service says the cold will linger.

"The coldest temperatures actually are going to come after the event starts to move out — that Monday into Tuesday timeframe," Novak says. "Especially Monday night, you're going to get some of your coldest temperatures."

She says that road recovery may take several days.

Here's everything you need to know to stay safe out there.

What's the latest on the weather?

For the latest weather updates, check our news parter WCPO. They also maintain a comprehensive list of school, business and places of worship closings and delays.

When will my street get plowed?

Cincinnati says Department of Public Services crews will begin operating at 7 a.m. Saturday to clear streets. Cincinnati's Snowplow Tracker allows residents to check the status of the snow-clearing operations.

Is it OK to park on the street?

As of Friday afternoon, several area communities have already declared snow emergencies — Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties all say there are parking restrictions in some places. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long declared a snow emergency for the city Friday, which gives the Cincinnati Police Department authority to tow cars and fine the owner.

That means the police will tow any cars parked where there are signs that say "no parking a during snow emergency."

Cincinnati's emergency begins Friday at 7 p.m. and goes through midnight Monday.

What if my power goes out?

If you lose power, you can contact Duke Energy in several ways:

Text "OUT" to 57801

Report it online

Call 800.543.5599

You can also report an outage through our Duke Energy app. To download it, text "MOBILE" to 57802.

What if I need a warm place to stay?

Cincinnati will operate a winter weather daytime shelter which will provide free food and drinks, as well as access to wraparound services, at St. Anthony Center (1615 Republic) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 26. If you need overnight accommodations, free transportation will be provided to and from Shelterhouse (411 Gest St).

Is Metro running?

Metro will keep running, but with detours and delays. The agency will post updates on its website and the Transit app.

Is TANK running?

Beginning Saturday at 10 p.m., the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will suspend all service including fixed routes, TANK+ and RAMP. That service could resume Monday morning if road conditions have improved.

What if I absolutely have to drive somewhere?

If you have to drive, give yourself time, says Kimberly Schwind, assistant director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. She offers more tips for driving on snowy and/or icy streets — but only if you must!

—Additional reporting by Becca Costello, Isabel Nissley and Bill Rinehart

