You may see and hear coyotes more this time of year. Why you should take care but not be afraid

This is the time of year when people, especially those in urban areas, start reporting seeing and hearing coyotes more frequently. That's because, well, love is in the air.

"Right now is the coyotes' breeding season," Hunter Slear, a graduate student at Ohio State and part of the statewide Ohio Coyote Research Project, tells WVXU. "Coyotes begin their annual mating season, which starts in January and goes until about the beginning of March, with a peak in February here in Ohio."

Coyotes are more active this time of year as they participate in mating behaviors. The animals are in the dog family, monogamous, and mate once per year. Pups are generally born in March and April, emerging from their dens at 3 to 4 months old. Coyotes are very territorial, especially during mating season, which is why you may hear them vocalizing more than usual.

Slear says while coyotes may sound scary when they start barking or howling, they're just communicating with each other.

"Coyotes have a very wide range of vocals," he says. "It might sound like it's 10 or 20 coyotes, but in reality, it could only be two or three."

He likens the way the animals can change their pitch to how dogs bark or people talk with each other.

"It's their way of communication. It's just letting other coyotes or members of their family group say, 'Hey, I'm here.' And then other ones will communicate, 'Hey, I'm over here.' "

Bill Rinehart / WVXU Look closely! WVXU's Bill Rinehart spotted this urban coyote along the Ohio River during an early morning walk.

Don't invite coyotes to dinner

Coyotes are omnivores who enjoy a wide and varied diet. Along with plants and fruits, they are largely scavengers, or hunt small animals and, occasionally, larger prey.

Wildlife experts recommend storing trash in sealed containers that animals can't easily open. Similarly, you shouldn't store potential food sources, like bags of pet food, outside where they will be attractive and easily accessed by animals.

"And, of course, do not throw out food scraps [into the yard] for other types of wildlife," Slear says, adding, "If you limit the attractants to coyotes, they won't use your yard as frequently as if you did have a buffet out there for them."

Keep an eye on your pets

You don't have to hide your pets away during breeding season, but you should keep an eye on them and not leave them unattended.

"Keep your cats and dogs inside when possible. If you have outdoor cats bring them in; if you take your pets outside, make sure they're on a leash and supervised at all times — especially at night. Do not leave them outside alone, even in fenced-in yards," says Slear.

Slear recommends turning out outdoor lights and/or taking a flashlight with you when you take your pets out at night. Even then, limit your activity in low visibility areas.

Along with lighting, he suggests making noise — clap loudly, bang pots and pans, or call out — before going outside. This should encourage any nearby coyotes to scurry off.

Coyotes are crepuscular, meaning they're most active at dawn and dusk. However, it's not unusual to see them during the daytime, especially during mating season.

On the whole, coyotes don't want anything to do with humans. If you leave them alone, they'll likely respond in kind. If you encounter one, don't let your pet approach the coyote. Do not run away either.

"A fleeing animal may trigger the instinctive response in the coyote. If you see a coyote and you have a small pet, just simply pick up your pet. If your pet is too big to pick up, maintain control of them. You can make some loud noises. You could throw small objects at the coyote without hitting it. It should scare it away," Slear says.

If you do encounter a coyote that seems to lack a fear of humans, is acting unusually bold or is presenting a conflict at home, you can find a trapper near you by calling the Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

About coyotes

Coyotes aren't native to Ohio, but they are established here, with populations in all 88 counties. They're in the dog family, along with wolves and foxes. While there are foxes in Ohio, there are no wolves in Ohio, according to the Division of Wildlife.

Coyotes are slender with pointed ears, narrow snouts, and drooping, bushy tails, often with a black tip. On the whole, their fur is grayish-brown, but can vary into more reddish or darker hues.

During the winter months, coyotes' fur gets thicker, making the animals look bigger than they actually are. Generally coyotes weigh between 25-35 lbs, with some larger individuals weighing between 40-50 lbs.

